Local young talent depicted in art contest

Knox County is full of young artists, as evident from the 155 submissions to this year’s Knox County Art Show, held by the Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club.

“Our purpose of the Knox County Art Show is to highlight the talents of the students in our community and to do so during the spring when our community is in full bloom with color,” said Junior Woman’s Club president Tonya Castle. “We are very excited about the participation and interest in the art show again this year.”

In honor all of the students’ hard work, an awards ceremony and reception was held March 22 at First United Methodist Church to award the Art Show participants and winners.

