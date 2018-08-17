Lois Phipps Stewart age 84, of Artemus, was born on November 9, 1933 in Barbourville. She was a daughter of the late Robert Phipps and Mary Mahan Phipps. Lois passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 in the Barbourville Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was a member of the Baptist Faith and was a homemaker. On April 13, 1954, she united in marriage to Billy J. Stewart and to this union two dear daughters were born. Along with her parents, and husband, Billy, she was preceded in death by sisters, Elva Bennett, Flora Frazier and Ruth Stewart; and her brothers; John, Herman, Roy, Norman, Clarence, Glen and Jess.

Lois is survived by her loving children; Debbie Ann Stewart of Artemus; Jacqueline Stewart Hembree of Artemus; Linda Stewart Wright of Louisville, Kentucky; William Stewart and wife, Debbie of Corbin; and Jimmy Stewart and wife, Judy of Haleysville, Oklahoma; her grandchildren; Krystle Hembree Wirth and husband, Josh; Patricia Hamilton, Danny Dooley, Jason Dooley and wife, Jill; great grandchildren; Charlotte Ann Wirth, Brooklynn Dooley, Audrianna Dooley, Brendan Hamilton, Keira Hamilton, Jason Dooley Jr., Haylie Dooley and Katie Dooley; and her sister; Roberta Hutchings, of Walling, Tennessee. Lois also leaves many dear and beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Lois Phipps Stewart will be conducted in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm., with Rev. Michael Whitey Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery at Artemus, with Glenn Farmer, Robby Hembree, Homer Lovitt, Jacob Lovitt, Bill Phipps and Mike Phipps serving as pallbearers.

Honorary Pallbearers will Dr. Raju Vora and Melanie Dykes. Friends will be received at the Hopper Funeral Home Friday evening after 6:00 pm and on Saturday after 10:00 am until the funeral hour at 2:00 pm. Hopper Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.