Mr. Lonnie B. Wilson, 69, of Parrott Branch, the husband of Martha Sue Broughton Wilson, passed away March 11, 2018 at his home. He was born October 5, 1948 to the late Andy and Nennie Garland Wilson.

His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, March 15 at 1 P.M. He was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.