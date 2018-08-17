Lorene Jones, 83 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away June 10, 2018. She was born

July 18, 1934 to John L. and Flora (Jordan) Smith of Knox County, Ky., the oldest of seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband Terrell Jones whose parents were Chester and Ethel (Messer) Jones from Green Rd., Ky. She and Terrell were married

May 8, 1954 and have three children: Constance (Mike) Lowe, David Terrell (Sandra) Jones (deceased) and Dawn Therese (Fred) Krawczyk. They have three grandchildren: Nicole Jones, Michaela Anne Krawczyk and Kendall Rose Krawczyk.