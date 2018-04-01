Lost dog answered to Lucky, though he didn’t look very fortunate

A woman called the police to report her dog missing, and an officer asked her for a description.

“Well, one of his ears is missing,” she said. “He only has one eye. He lost one of his legs when he was hit by a car. And, oh yeah, his tail is half cut off.”

“What’s his name?” the officer asked.

“Lucky,” she replied.

My dog, Rusty, fits part of that description. He has a bobtail. He was born that way. Rusty is a Mountain Feist, which is a fairly rare breed that played a vitally important role as hunting dogs in the Appalachian region during the Depression era. They put meat on the table for families who had no money at a time before welfare programs had even been invented.

My friend Ab Smith in Inez, Ky., gave Rusty to me. I couldn’t think of a finer gift. I wouldn’t be able to even guess how many miles I’ve trekked through the woods with this little dog. I feel very fortunate to have him, but not lucky.

Perhaps you realize the word “luck” doesn’t appear anywhere in the Bible. People who have been walking with God for any length of time have learned that there are no random happenings with God in control. The Bible makes clear that God has a plan for each of us and every event in our lives in some way is part of that plan.

“We know that all things work together for good for those who love the Lord, who are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).

For that reason, it always bothers me when I hear someone talk about their good luck or bad luck, as if through some happenstance something good or something bad occurred.

One of my favorite Bible verses, which shows up in this column from time to time, speaks to the fact that the Lord has a purpose for our lives.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and future” (Jeremiah 29:11).

The fact is, even if we have one ear, if we have one eye, if we are missing a leg, if our tails are half cut off (if we had tails), we are still blessed to have a God who loves and cares for us.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.