Mr. Luther Messer, Jr. age 70, of Earlville, Illinois passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois surrounded by his loving family. Luther was born August 9, 1947 in Greenroad, Kentucky, the son of Luther and Martha (Mills) Messer.

Celebration of Life services will be held Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home in Ottawa, Illinois with Pastor John Pickens officiating. Funeral Services for Mr. Luther Messer, Jr. will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel in Barbourville, Kentucky. Burial will follow in the Messer Cemetery, Greenroad, Kentucky.