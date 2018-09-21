Lynn Camp celebrates homecoming, improves to 5-0, with 56-0 win over Jellico

Lynn Camp celebrated its homecoming night with a 56-0 victory over Jellico (TN) Friday.

The Wildcats were often times unstoppable, scoring 28 points in the first quarter on the way to a running clock early in the second period.

The win improves Lynn Camp to 5-0 for the first time in well over two decades, possible ever. While all years are not available, research done by the Mountain Advocate sports staff cannot find a time in history that Lynn Camp has been undefeated at this point in the season. We will continue to research it and update you if we find something different.

Stay tuned for a full story on tonight’s game, with stats, and quotes from senior fullback/linebacker Tracy Fee and junior lineman Cody Hendrix.