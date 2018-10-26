Lynn Camp grad advances in ‘The Voice’ competition

Courtney Mason, a 2017 graduate from Lynn Camp High School and Corbin native, will soon travel to Los Angeles, Ca. for a competition. Not just any competition, either, but “The Voice on Snapchat”, a nationally known talent search show.

According to Mason, “The Voice on Snapchat” is just like the televised version of “The Voice”, it’s simply on a different platform and offers slightly different prizes to the winner. After competing in Snapchat rounds on Jennifer Hudson’s team, Mason learned last week she will advance to the Battle Rounds in L.A., something she could not have accomplished without the support and votes from family, friends and the community.

“The support is unreal to me. Seeing how many people actually are right behind me in this is such a blessing. I’m so grateful,” said Mason. “I never thought this would be happening.”

