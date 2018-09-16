Lynn Camp one of only two unbeatens in Class A

After their 60-0 road win at Jenkins this week, the Lynn Camp Wildcats are one of only two undefeated teams in Class A. Fulton County, located on the other end of the state in western Kentucky, nearly six hours away, is the other.

Lynn Camp is also currently one of the top offensive and defensive teams in Class A. The Wildcats’ 190 points scored is the third most, while the 47 points allowed is the fewest.

Lynn Camp will be back in action at home on Sept. 21 against Jellico, TN. in the Wildcats’ homecoming game. A visit from Clinton Co. follows on Sept. 28 before Lynn Camp gets district play started on Oct. 5 at home against Pineville.