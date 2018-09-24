Lynn Camp tops Class A in both offense and defense in latest KHSAA release

Led by the state’s leading rusher and second leading scorer, the Lynn Camp Wildcats are both the top-ranked offensive and defensive team in Kentucky’s Class A, according a release from the KHSAA this morning.

Lynn Camp is Class A’s highest scoring team with an average of 47.5 points per game. The Wildcats’ defense is also number one by allowing just 47 points, an average of less than 12 per game.

Senior standout Dalton Cook is Class A’s leading rusher and second leading scorer with averages of 235 yards and 20 points per game.

Lynn Camp also leads in average margin of victory, beating teams by an average of 35.7 points per game.

Lynn Camp is the only undefeated team in Kentucky’s Class A with a perfect record of 5-0.

For a complete look at this week’s Kentucky stat leaders, click on the link below.

(Note: Lynn Camp is currently not getting credit for its 56-0 win over Jellico in the KHSAA stat leaders. Once updated, Lynn Camp’s lead will grow in each category mentioned above.)