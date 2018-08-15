Lynn Camp travels to Knott County Central Friday at 7:30 p.m.

LYNN CAMP (0-0) at KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL (0-0)

* Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

* Storyline: Lynn Camp looks to get the season started with a win while avenging a loss to the Patriots in last year’s season opener.

* Lynn Camp: Lynn Camp remembers last year’s season opener when Knott County Central came to town and left the Wildcats licking their wounds with a 24-20 defeat. And they will use that memory as motivation to return the favor and avenge last season’s loss. Lynn Camp was missing seven players to injury in last year’s meeting with the Patriots and other starters were playing through injuries that limited them. That is not the case this time around as Coach Allen Harris reports that his team is fully healthy and no players are expected to miss any action. As always, Dalton Cook is likely to be the focal point of spectators as he continues his quest to join Kentucky’s 5,000-yard Club. He enters the 2018 season roughly 800 yards short of the feat. Others to keep an eye on are Tracy Fee, who will be counted on to carry more of the load on both side of the ball; David Griffith, who is emerging as one of the top defensive players in the area; and Cameron Gilbert, who will be playing his first game as a Wildcat after starting all 15 games for Corbin last year on its way to the state championship game.

* Knott County Central: The Patriots were loaded with talent, including some of Class A’s best, when they topped Lynn Camp a year ago. But star quarterback Cameron Jones (2,646 yards, 27 touchdowns) transferred during the summer, while top receiving targets Tyler Kidd (722 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Hunter Hammons (606 yards, 3 touchdowns) graduated. But with top rusher Ty Hollin (1,050 yards, 18 TDs) back for his senior season, it will be no surprise to see Knott County Central as an extreme run-heavy team this season. The Patriots finished 5-6 a year ago for a second consecutive season, the closest they’ve been to a winning season in more than 20 years.

* Quotable: “They do a lot of good things offensively and a lot of good things defensively,” commented Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris in reference to Knott County Central. “We just have to play our game and not get wrapped up in what they’re doing.”

* Next week: Lynn Camp will begin a two-week home stretch next week when the Wildcats host Jackson County ahead of a week three meeting with Floyd Central.

