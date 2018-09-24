Lynn Camp volleyball Lady Wildcats one of hottest teams in 13th Region

Don’t look now, but the Lynn Camp volleyball Lady Wildcats are surging and are currently one of the hottest teams in both the 51st District and 13th Region.

Lynn Camp is currently enjoying a four-game win streak and has won five of its last six. The Lady Wildcats are currently 8-9 overall, including a very impressive 4-1 mark versus district opponents.

The most recent victory for Lynn Camp was a 3-1 triumph over Williamsburg. Before that, the Lady Wildcats had put together back-to-back 3-0 shutouts against Pineville and Red Bird. All three were road contest.

The last time Lynn Camp was at home was Sept. 11 when they Lady Cats won 2-1 over Middlesboro.

The success is in stark contrast to the Lynn Camp of recent years. The Lady Wildcats came into the season a combined 2-40 over the past two years, including a winless 0-22 campaign in 2016.

Lynn Camp, which is at home tonight against OBI, has just four games remaining. After traveling to Jellico, TN, on Sept. 25, the Lady Cats will host Knox Central on Sept 27 and then travel to Knox Central on Oct. 2.

Sept. 27 is Lynn Camp’s Senior Night.

For a photo gallery of Lynn Camp in recent action from Martin Goley, click on the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/lcladycats/media_set?set=a.982880735217235&type=3