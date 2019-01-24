Man Accused Of Imprisoning Minors

A Gray man is behind bars after police say he kept two minors inside his apartment against their will.

According to his arrest citation, Sonny Drummonds, 41, of Gray, picked up two male juveniles at the Circle K Store in Corbin on October 12, 2017. Using his vehicle, he then allegedly drove the pair back to his apartment.

Drummonds then “caused the minors to engage in illegal controlled substance by giving them 3 marijuana cigarettes to smoke with the violator [Drummonds] while inside his apartment,” reads the citation signed by Corbin Police Officer David Maiden.

