Man allegedly fakes heart attack, arrested in hospital cafeteria

A Corbin man arrested in connection with a home burglary Friday afternoon allegedly used an ambulance as the getaway vehicle.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Claude Hudson arrested Kenneth Ray Couch, 35, at Baptist Health Corbin, where he been dropped off by the ambulance.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Hudson was called to a residence on Combs Ave. off of Moore Hill Ave. where the resident reported a handgun had been stolen.

According to the arrest citation, the victim reported that she had known Couch for several years and had allowed him to spend the night at her residence because he was homeless.

As she prepared to give him a ride to another location, she discovered that her .38-caliber pistol was missing.

When she asked Couch about the weapon and asked him to empty his pockets, he emptied all but one, refusing to empty the last one.

He then reportedly left the house in a fit of anger, which the woman reported to police, which was reported to Hudson.

“Deputy Hudson also learned that the suspect had been picked up by an ambulance at Dixon’s Market after reporting he was having a heart attack,” Stewart stated. “When the ambulance arrived at Baptist Health Corbin the suspect go out of the ambulance and walked to the cafeteria.”

