Man allegedly steals from home, posts items on Facebook

A Cannon man is behind bars after police say he stole from an area home and then posted the items for sale on Facebook.

On May 8, Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins responded to a reported burglary at Valentine Branch Road in Cannon. After reviewing video, Mullins identified a gray Dodge Neon involved in the burglary. Mullins contacted the vehicle owner to find it had been loaned to Jason Swearengin, 44, of Cannon. Further investigation reveals the stolen items for sale on Facebook.

You must be logged in to view this content.