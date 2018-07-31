Man arraigned for sex charges

A man accused of sending a minor pictures of his genitals was arraigned in the Knox County District Court on Monday, July 23.

Johnathan Byrd, 23, of Arjay, was arrested on Saturday, July 21 after Barbourville Police Officer Elijah Broughton responded to a fight outside College Heights Apartments. According to Byrd’s arrest citation, while at the apartment complex, the victim’s grandfather told police Byrd sent his 15-year-old granddaughter pictures of his genitals.

“Officers located the victim and she showed officers her “google plus” account and stated that she gave the above [Byrd] the log in information to her account and he uploaded pictures of himself along with pictures of his genitals onto her account for her to see,” reads the citation.

