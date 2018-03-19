Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle

A Flat Lick man is behind bars after police caught him driving a stolen vehicle with drug paraphernalia located inside.

On March 8 at approximately 1 a.m., Knox County Deputy Mikey Ashurst performed a traffic stop on David Wayne Washam, 46, of Flat Lick, who was driving a 1994 Toyota Corolla with an expired Tennessee license plate. During the traffic stop, Deputy Ashurst checked the vehicle and discovered it was reported stolen from Oak Ridge, Tn in 2017.

According to Sarah Self, Communications Specialist for the City of Oak Ridge, the vehicle was first reported stolen from a Highland Avenue driveway in Oak Ridge on April 14.

“The victim reported that she thought she left the keys in the unlocked and insured vehicle,” said Self. “There were no suspects or investigative leads. The vehicle was entered in NCIC as stolen.”

Deputy Ashurst arrested Washam, charging him with receiving stolen property-under $10,000, theft of motor vehicle registration plate, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Washam was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Self reports no charges have been filed by the Oak Ridge Police Department and the victim was notified about the vehicle recovery.

The investigation is continuing by Deputy Ashurst. Knox County Constable Brandon Bolton assisted in the arrest.