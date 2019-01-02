Man arrested for alleged attempted murder of wife

A Gray man spent New Year’s Day in jail after police say a domestic violence situation ended with an attempt at murder.

On December 31 at approximately 10:30 p.m., 911 Dispatch received a call from a female stating she and her four kids were hiding in a bedroom because her husband, Brent Hensley, 23, of Gray, was intoxicated and firing a handgun inside their residence.

Knox deputies immediately responded to the Emanuel Hollow residence. Upon arrival, they found the female on the porch. The victim “had bruising on several places on her body and [she] stated he had assaulted her several times,” said Sheriff Mike Smith. The bruising was found on her face, forehead, arms and stomach.

