Man arrested for alleged rape of a minor

A Barbourville man is behind bars after a juvenile female reported to authorities that he raped her.

Kenneth George York, 19, of Barbourville, was arrested Thursday, October 25 at 8:40 p.m. after Barbourville Police Officers responded to his Catron Avenue residence.

According to York’s arrest citation signed by BPD patrolman Adam Townsley, officers responded “in reference to a rape which had taken place on September 13th 2018 and was reported by a female juvenile.”

When officers located York, they reported a “strong odor of Marijuana was coming from the residence and consent to search the residence was given by both siblings at the residence.”

Officers report they found US currency, Xanax pills, Gabapentine and marijuana. All confiscated drugs are being sent to the lab for further weighing and examination.

York was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree rape, use of a minor (under 18) in a sexual performance, unlawful transaction with a minor (1st – illegal sex act, under 18 years of age), prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor/peace off. Re: sex offenses, trafficking in legend drugs (first offense) trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz, first offense), third-degree trafficking in controlled substance (>120 D.U. drug unspecified, first offense) and possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by minor.

York’s bond was set at $100,000 cash. He is scheduled to appear in the Knox County District Court on October 29 at 10:30 a.m.