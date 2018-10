A Barbourville man is behind bars after a juvenile female reported he raped her.

Kenneth George York, 19, of Barbourville, was arrested Thursday, October 25 at 8:40 p.m. after Barbourville Police Officers responded to his Catron Avenue residence.

According to York’s arrest citation signed by BPD patrolman Adam Townsley, officers responded “in reference to a rape which had taken place on [October] 13th 2018 and was reported by a female juvenile.”

