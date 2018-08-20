Man arrested for child abuse

A Barbourville man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a minor.

On August 8, Barbourville Police officers were dispatched to Knox Street apartments across from Knox Street Liquor in response to a fight in progress. Once at the scene, witnesses advised that Zachery T. Johnson, 32, of Barbourville, punched a minor, who will remain unidentified for his protection.

The ordeal began after an argument broke out between Johnson and an unidentified woman, the mother of the minor. According to the arrest citation, Johnson “got in mom’s face as about to hit her. [Minor’s name redacted] advised that he stepped in between them and that’s when [Johnson] slapped him in the face leaving red marks.”

