Man arrested for sex crimes

An Artemus man has been arrested for several sexually related charges. Joseph Davis, 29, was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday, January 29. He was charged with multiple offenses including sodomy, sexual abuse, criminal abuse, and rape from an indictment warrant, the result of a lengthy investigation.

Three years ago, nearly to the day, Knox County Social Services received a complaint about Mr. Davis. It claimed Mr. Davis was involved with sexually abusing his children, who were under the age of 12.

