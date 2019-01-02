Man arrested for suspected third DUI

An alleged third DUI landed one man in jail after a collision on Thursday night.

What happened?

On December 27, Barbourville Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Manchester Street. Bob Homer Cox, 33, of Corbin, told police he came around the curve and his truck started sliding, which led him to strike another vehicle.

“While talking to [Cox], he appeared extremely nervous and had red glossy eyes and slurred speech,” reported Patrolman Eric Martin, who responded to the accident. Martin then initiated several field sobriety tests, which Cox failed.

You must be logged in to view this content.