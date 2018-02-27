Man arrested in connection to school threat

A Barbourville man is behind bars after police say he threatened local schools, saying innocent children were going to die.

The Barbourville Police Department received the call reporting the threats on February 27. According to Chief Winston Tye, a local business reported that Kenneth Miller, 43, of Barbourville, came into their office stating there was going to be a school shooting and that innocent children were going to die. The threats were made toward Lay Elementary and Central Elementary schools.

While making the above threats, police say Miller also stated that it would take a parent with loose screws and that he had loose screws.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miller for second-degree terroristic threatening. Chief Tye, along with officers Eric Martin and Chad Wagner, located Miller at his residence within one and a half hours of the initial call and placed him under arrest. Miller was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Officer Martin is continuing the investigation.