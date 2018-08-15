Man behind bars after city drug bust

A Barbourville man told police he was only “trying to support his family” after a successful drug bust on Friday. Now, James Aaron Smith, 28, is behind bars, facing several drug charges.

On August 10, the Barbourville Police Department received and executed a search warrant for a Bradley Martin Lane residence after receiving several complaints of drug trafficking.

“We received a search warrant for that residence based on the information we gathered through the investigation,” explained lead investigative officer Adam Townsley. “We then executed a search warrant on the residence and ended up finding suspected crack cocaine, several grams of methamphetamine, marijuana. [Smith] was also arrested for some misdemeanor stuff. We also found an undisclosed amount of cash at that time.”

You must be logged in to view this content.