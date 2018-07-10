Man behind bars for alleged mischief, terroristic threatening

A Knox County man initially arrested for allegedly smashing the windshield out of his girlfriend’s car is facing additional charges for allegedly threatening to kill the arresting officer and sexually assault the officer’s mother Saturday night.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Adam Nick Carnes, 33, of Flat Lick was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree criminal mischief.

At approximately 5:12 p.m. Deputy Taylor McDaniel responded to a complaint that a male subject, later identified as Carnes, was at his girlfriend’s residence on Hanes Baker Road off of U.S. 25 in north Corbin and had broken out the window.

