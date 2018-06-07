Man charged with assault of deputy

A man has been arrested after police report he attacked a Knox County deputy.

On June 3 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Knox County Deputies Mikey Ashurst and Andrew Lawson responded to a reported burglary in progress at a Young’s Creek Road residence. When Deputy Ashurst arrived, he observed three men standing in the yard. One of the men, identified as Luke Roark, 22, of Corbin, fled on foot to a dense thicket of weeds and briars. Deputy Ashurst gave chase while Deputy Lawson detained the other two unidentified individuals.

Authorities report that when Deputy Ashurst entered the thicket, Roark attacked him.

You must be logged in to view this content.