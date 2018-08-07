Man charged with attempted murder after hit-and-run

A Barbourville man is behind bars after deputies say he struck a man with his truck, before evading authorities for nearly two days.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies Sam Mullins, John Luttrell and Darren Abner responded on Saturday, July 28 after reports of a man struck by a vehicle on Callebs Creek Road. Deputies found a 45-year-old male victim laying inside a ditch. He was taken by Knox EMS to Barbourville ARH for treatment.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned the perpetrator, identified by a witness as Eric L. Smith, 33 of Barbourville, had allegedly intentionally ran over the victim. He left the scene in a 90’s-model gray Toyota pickup truck.

You must be logged in to view this content.