Man convicted for child porn ordered to pay victims

A Gray man serving 12.5 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography has been ordered to pay restitution to two of the girls of whom he had pictures.

In an order dated Aug. 2 in U.S. District Court in London, Jerry Luke was ordered to pay $4,500 and $6,000, respectively to the girls identified as, “Amy,” and “Jenny.”

Luke was initially arrested in May 2013 in Knox County on charges of unlawful transaction with a minor and custodian interference.

As part of the investigation, Knox County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for computers, zip drives and external hard drives located at Luke’s residence.

The equipment was sent to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab in Frankfort for analysis.

