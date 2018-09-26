Man dies from gunshot to back

A Knox County man is dead, and his alleged killer is in the hospital.

On Wednesday, September 19, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting complaint on Ky. 3440, known as Higgins Hollow Road. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Kentucky State Police Post 10, who took over and began an investigation.

Police say Glenn Edwards, 57, of Gray, was operating a truck on Higgins Hollow Road, when his vehicle became stuck in a driveway belonging to Glenn Powell, 71.

Edwards walked to a nearby home looking for help in getting his vehicle out of Powell’s driveway. When Edwards and another individual returned, Powell advised them to leave, and went into his house to retrieve a weapon. The individual with Edwards fled in his vehicle, and Powell emerged with a weapon and allegedly fired at Edwards, fatally striking him in the back. When the individual returned to assist Edwards, Powell allegedly shot at him, prompting the individual to return fire on Powell, striking him in the abdomen.

