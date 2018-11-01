Man enters plea in murder case

A Barbourville man accused of murder was indicted Friday, October 26. The same day, he pled not guilty to his charges in the Knox County Circuit Court.

After finding probable cause, the Knox Grand Jury returned an indictment against Glenn Powell, 71, of Barbourville, with one count of murder and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

While in circuit court Friday, Powell entered a not guilty plea and was given a $500,000 cash bond by Judge Gregory Lay. Powell will return to court on November 2 at 1 p.m. for a pretrial conference.

