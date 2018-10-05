Man faces felony DUI charge

What began as a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt, ended with a Corbin man facing a felony DUI charge Wednesday night.

Kentucky State Police arrested Paul Brown, 47, following the traffic stop on Hedden Flats Road off of Tower Road near the Corbin bypass.

Trooper Sammy Farris stated in the arrest citation that he initially conducted the traffic stop at approximately 6:15 p.m. as the driver of the Toyota Van, later identified as Brown, was observed not to be wearing a seat belt, and the vehicle’s registration plates were not valid.

