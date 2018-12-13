Man fires at deputies

By
Charley Cecil
-

What started as an assault complaint ended in charges for attempted murder of a police officer.

Early Monday morning, Knox County Sheriff’s officers responded to an assault complaint in Himyar.

When they arrived, they tried to contact a suspect inside a home on Hwy 930. They knocked on the door and identified themselves as law enforcement; they got no answer but saw a woman at the window quickly close the blinds. Then, shortly after, the suspect, Jason Marsee, 47 of Gray, allegedly fired eight rounds with a .22 caliber rifle. The shots went through the side of the house and nearly hit one of the officers.

