Man indicted for rape of minor

A Flat Lick man accused of raping a 15-year-old has been indicted.

On June 29, a Knox County Grand Jury returned the indictment for Lavern Gray, 55, charging him with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to the indictment, the incident happened on May 6 after Gray engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old through the use of forcible compulsion, meaning the use of physical force or by threat. In Gray’s arrest citation, police say he gave the minor “an unknown drug/substance without her knowledge.”

