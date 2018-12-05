Man indicted for rape

A Barbourville man accused of raping a juvenile female was indicted for nine charges on Tuesday, November 27.

In all, a Knox County Grand Jury has charged Kenneth George York, 19, with one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance, one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of trafficking in a legend drug (first offense), one count of trafficking in marijuana of less than eight ounces (first offense) and one count of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense).

