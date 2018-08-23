Man ordered ‘no contact’ with school district

By TASHA STEWART

tstewart@mountainadvocate.com

Knox County Judge Skip Hammons has ordered a man who allegedly threatened multiple Knox County schools to have no future contact with the entire district.

On August 20, Kenneth Miller, 43, or Barbourville, received his final sentencing after pleading guilty to a terroristic threatening charge. This charge was in reference to his alleged January 31 threat to the Kentucky Department of Education, specifically toward Lay Elementary. According to records, Miller told KDE, “If schools don’t start doing something for special needs, parents are going to start shooting up schools. Am I supposed to beat up the principal?”

Miller was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening but pled guilty to a third-degree charge. He was also ordered to pay $233 in fines and to have no contact with the Knox County Board of Education.

On February 27, Miller was arrested a second time for allegedly making more threats against KCPS, this time specifically against Lay and Central Elementary schools. At the time, police reported Miller entered a local office stating there was going to be a school shooting and that innocent children were going to die. Miller allegedly stated that it would take a parent with loose screws and that he had loose screws. Both schools were placed on lockdown until Miller was arrested.

In reference to this case, Miller was indicted and then probated five years under the condition that Miller cannot go to Knox County system property or attend activities without permission from Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles. He was also ordered to pay court costs and Department of Public Advocacy fees.

There are no further court dates scheduled for Miller.