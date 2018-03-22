Man pleads guilty in pharmacy burglaries; admits to 67 others over 5 year span

A Tennessee man who admitted in federal court Thursday that he conspired in the burglaries of Sav-Rite Pharmacy and Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy in Corbin, provided a list of 67 other pharmacies across 11 states that were victimized between 2010 and 2015

Robert Nunley, 45, of Tracy City, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram that he was involved in the conspiracy to burgalize the pharmacies with the goal of securing prescription drugs, specifically Percocet, Roxicet and Hydrocone, which he would resell to an unidentified individual.

“He would distribute them out,” Nunley said when asked what the individual did with the pills.

