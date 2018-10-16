Man returns with stolen car after collision

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Hinkle that quickly turned into a stolen vehicle recovery.

On October 5, Deputy Hunter Luttrell responded to a collision involving two vehicles, one of which fled the scene but returned 30 minutes later.

Deputy Luttrell identified the vehicle as a 2003 Toyota that had been reported stolen in Jessamine County, Ky.

Daniel L. Halliburton, 36, of Nicholasville Ky, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, leaving the scene of the accident, and license to be in possession.

Halliburton was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.