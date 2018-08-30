Man sentenced for Hobbs’ murder

The case surrounding a 2017 Moores Creek Road murder has been resolved.

Brandon Burnett, 27, of Dewitt, plead guilty to the murder of Gary Hobbs and on August 24, was sentenced to 20 years and credited with time already served.

On March 13, Kentucky State Police Post 10 responded to a stabbing at a residence on Moores Creek Road in Dewitt. At the scene, they located a deceased man, identified as Gary Hobbs, 33, of Dewitt, in the living room by the front door. A preliminary investigation revealed Hobbs had been stabbed twice in the chest.

