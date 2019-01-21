Man sentenced in pharmacy burglary

The first man to plead guilty in a federal case involving the burglaries of numerous pharmacies throughout the Southeast, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Forty-five-year-old Anthony Bosio, who pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including oxycodone, before Judge Gregory VanTatenhove in U.S. District Court in London on Jan. 8 for formal sentencing.

While incarcerated, VanTatenhove ordered that Bosio take part in substance abuse treatment.

Upon his release from prison, Bosio will be placed on supervised release for three years.

VanTatenhove said previously that he would take up the issue of restitution after the last of the defendants in the case have been sentenced.

At his rearraignment hearing, Bosio admitted to selling some of the stolen pills

