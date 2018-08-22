Mariah Mills crowned Knox Middle Homecoming Queen

Miss Maria Mills was crowned Knox County Middle School Homecoming Queen during Tuesday’s ceremony before the Panthers took on Williamsburg, a game that Knox Middle dominated on the way to a 44-6 win.

Mills was escorted by Dylan Smith.

Other winners included Ava Ledford, escorted by Riley Broughton, who was named Miss Congeniality; Nadia Smith, escorted by Brody Wells, who was named 7th Grade Sweetheart; Lauren McDonald, escorted by Alex Smith, who was named 8th Grade Sweetheart; Ava Corbin, escorted by Gavin Chadwell, who was named Miss Congeniality; and Ana Jo Carey, escorted by Caden Collins, who was crowned 7th Grade Princess.

