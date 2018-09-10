Marine batallion reunites after 25 years

Barbourville served as home this weekend to 19 men who were part of Charlie 1st Battalion, 10th Marines.

The group, known as Charlie 1/10, and their families met at the Barbourville City Park Sunday, September 2 for the first ever reunion. It was organized by Knox County’s own C.J. Trent who served in Charlie 1/10.

“We hadn’t been together in over 25 years,” said Trent, when asked why he organized this event. “I started organizing it last year, around June or July. I got all the stuff together.”

People traveled from all across the United States, some as far as Hawaii, Washington and California, just to be at the event. While there, the men reminisced, exchanged war stories and enjoyed being in each other’s company once again.

You must be logged in to view this content.