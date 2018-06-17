Marriage benefit- You don’t have to finish your own sentences

I heard the other day about the fellow who joked he hadn’t spoken to his wife in 18 months.

“Why not,” his friend asked.

“Because I don’t like to interrupt her.”

I heard about another fellow who confided that he loves being married.

“I was single for a long time,” he said, “and I grew so tired of finishing my own sentences.”

Anyone who knows anything about humanity knows there are people who talk a lot and there are people who talk very little. It’s just the way God made them, and while there’s nothing wrong with either, either can get on the other’s nerves.

The Bible is clear that we should love one another regardless of our differences. That means regardless of skin tone, regardless of height, regardless of weight, regardless of wealth or lack thereof, regardless of age.

Regardless.

We’re admonished constantly in scripture to love, and we’re told that love for others is a clear indication of a good relationship with the Lord.

“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know god, because God is love” (1 John 4:7-8).

The Bible also tells us that simply saying we love others isn’t good enough.

“Little children, we must not love with word or speech, but with truth and action” (1 John 3:18).

Some wise person once said that if we knew we had only five minutes left to say all we wanted to say, every cell phone would be lit up with people eagerly calling others to simply say: “I love you.”

That wise person then asked: “Why wait until the last five minutes?”

We can be like the man who joked he hadn’t talked to his wife in 18 years because he didn’t want to interrupt her. Or, we can be like the fellow who joked he loved being married because he grew tired of finishing his own sentences.

But, perhaps we should be like a person who is down to his final five minutes, so that we might actually tell, or show, those closest to us that we love them.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.