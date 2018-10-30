Math wiz gets opportunity of a lifetime

A Knox Central High School graduate has been given the opportunity of a lifetime to enhance his abilities and share his gift with the world.

Jesse Keyes, 21, was in the marching band, Beta club, and Science Olympiad in his years at KCHS. He is now a junior at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, where he studies mathematics.

Keyes has always had a special talent for mathematics, and is an expert when it comes to calculations and equations. Recognizing his own talents, he applied for the Budapest Semester in Mathematics, and was chosen as one of the very few students to go overseas and embark on the journey of a lifetime.

