Meals on the go: ‘Women do it all’

This week has me feeling like spring has sprung. My daffodils are bright yellow, the Bradford pear trees that adorn the end of our driveway are in full bloom like tiny balls of cotton, and I’ve been running the air. I love it, but it’s still February. We still have a whirlwind of obstacles to overcome such as dogwood, blackberry, or whatever winter fury that may be waiting to bustle through or throw out another hard frost before it’s safe to pilfer in the garden. I’m not about to fall for Mother Nature’s tricks.

Its seems like its all in a rush too soon. No one knows what its like to be in a hurry than that of a working woman. Nowadays, women are called out of their homes and asked to be more than a domestic goddess. Women do it all. They cook, clean, bear the children, raise the children, and work a 9 to 5 job with a smile on their face. There seems to not be enough hours in the day for all that needs to be done. One thing is for sure, life goes on. Don’t sweat the small stuff, no one is Wonder Woman or even Super Man.

If you are in a rush or looking for an easily prepared meal after a long day on the job, you gotta try this! This recipe was provided by Kim Minton, owner of the Ugly Mug Coffee Shop who is always on the go what time she isn’t serving you coffee. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com.