The week ahead is jam-packed with meetings, ranging from Barbourville City Council, the Tourism Commission and Knox County UNITE Coalition.

First, the Barbourville City Council will meet Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Chambers. On the agenda is the second reading of Ordinance No. 2018-1, an ordinance amending the June 30, 2018 budget. The first reading of this amendment was held at the March 8 City Council meeting.

