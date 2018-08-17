Ms. Melissa Marie Debacher, 28, of Davis Bend, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 29, 2018 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of Ricky D. and Lona Marie Helton Knuckles born on October 6, 1989 in Barbourville.

Melissa was a homemaker and a member of the Davis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting, restoring antique furniture and being outdoors.

She united in marriage with Billy Debacher and to this union three children were born.

Family members to precede her in death include her grandparents, Webster and Edith Meeks Knuckles and Elmer Helton; an infant brother and three uncles, Eugene, Webster and Gail Knuckles.

Survivors include her parents, Ricky and Lona Knuckles of Davis Bend; three children, Ricky, Bentley and Gage Debacher all of Davis Bend; grandparents, Evert and Elizia Collins Simpson of Indian Creek; three aunts, Julie Booze of Davis Bend, Linda Williams of Cadiz and Jennifer Mays of Corbin; several cousins including Tracy Rose, Savannah Hubbard, Bridgette King and Christopher Matthews; among other loved ones and dear friends.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, June 6 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Tom Patterson officiating. She was laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery.

Casket bearers were family and friends.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.