“There’s an old Christmas card in an old dusty trunk, and it brings back sweet memories to me. ‘Tho it’s faded and worn, it’s as precious as the morn when I found it ‘neath our first Christmas tree. You know, I don’t know why I get sentimental around this time every year. But every time I see a Christmas card, I sometimes can’t help reminiscing about the very first time you and I spent together.

What a beautiful Christmas card you gave me that year. Why, I know you must have looked through thousands of cards to find that wonderful poem that still brings tears to my eyes.

I thrill at every word, every line, guess I’m sentimental around this time. Pardon me if a tear falls among my Christmas cheer. It’s the memory of an old Christmas card.” Unknown

My dad picked this tune on his guitar. Its melody sounded like “The Old Rugged Cross,” sure to bring a tear to my eye when I hear it today.

Christmas is over and a New Year turning. It is time to clear the trimmings of this year’s Christmas celebration. Memories are all that is left as I put lights and cards away in the old trusty box that has been around for years. The worn box holds many precious memories of Christmas cards from loved ones no longer with us. As I re-read the notes of love I cherished each written line it is like a warm visit with that loved one. I’ll never get used to the lump in my throat and ache in my heart as I bundle the cards and place back in the Christmas storage box.

The exchanging of Christmas cards is fast becoming a thing of the past with the technical world we live in. Call me old fashion, I’ll hold onto the old way as long as I can. The inner child in me remembers the days that memories were made with Mom, Dad, brothers, grandparents, uncle and aunts and the old fashion Christmas tree with our cards to each other hung as ornaments on the tree.