Men accused of rape, kidnapping: Police searching for second, unidentified man

One Knox County man facing rape, sodomy, robbery and kidnapping charges pled not guilty in court on Monday while a second person accused of the same crimes remains at large.

On July 16, Shannon Lee Morgan, 39, of Barbourville, appeared in Knox County District Court via webcam from the Knox County Detention Center. During his arraignment, Judge John Chappell listed the charges against Morgan: first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree robbery and kidnapping (adult), to which Morgan replied, “That wasn’t me, sir.”

