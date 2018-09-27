Men enter plea in 2015 murder

Two men plead guilty Monday to their role in the killing of a Bell County woman in front of Bell County Circuit Judge Robert Costanzo.

On January 23, 2015, Kentucky State Police received a call just after midnight about a woman being found dead at a home on old Bell High Road just off of Highway 119 in East Pineville. That woman was 55 year old Debra Baker.

At the time of the incident, Baker's daughter told the media that she discovered her mother's body in the home. It appeared that she had been shot and that the house looked ransacked. She went on to say that money and a PlayStation were missing.

